All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 9588 MEETING Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
9588 MEETING Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:27 AM

9588 MEETING Street

9588 Meeting Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9588 Meeting Street, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful, 3 bed/2 bath condo located in desirable Middleton Place. The condo boasts a spacious open-concept design that’s perfect for entertaining or enjoying a relaxing night next to the fireplace while taking in the wooded views. Master Suite includes walk-in closet and large master bathroom. Excellent location close to restaurants and entertainment and in HSE school district. Washer and dryer stays in unit. Refrigerator in the unit will be replaced with another stainless steel one. HOA dues paid by property owner and covers the lawn care, trash removal, water, sewer, snow removal, and community pool. Tenant pays renters insurance and all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9588 MEETING Street have any available units?
9588 MEETING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 9588 MEETING Street have?
Some of 9588 MEETING Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9588 MEETING Street currently offering any rent specials?
9588 MEETING Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9588 MEETING Street pet-friendly?
No, 9588 MEETING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 9588 MEETING Street offer parking?
No, 9588 MEETING Street does not offer parking.
Does 9588 MEETING Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9588 MEETING Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9588 MEETING Street have a pool?
Yes, 9588 MEETING Street has a pool.
Does 9588 MEETING Street have accessible units?
No, 9588 MEETING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9588 MEETING Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9588 MEETING Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9588 MEETING Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9588 MEETING Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis