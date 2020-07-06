9588 MEETING Street

Amenities

Beautiful, 3 bed/2 bath condo located in desirable Middleton Place. The condo boasts a spacious open-concept design that’s perfect for entertaining or enjoying a relaxing night next to the fireplace while taking in the wooded views. Master Suite includes walk-in closet and large master bathroom. Excellent location close to restaurants and entertainment and in HSE school district. Washer and dryer stays in unit. Refrigerator in the unit will be replaced with another stainless steel one. HOA dues paid by property owner and covers the lawn care, trash removal, water, sewer, snow removal, and community pool. Tenant pays renters insurance and all other utilities.