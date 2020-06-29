8234 East 116th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Be the FIRST to live in this low-maintenance spacious home. BRAND NEW 3 bed, 2 full and 2 half bath townhome with smart technology in the desirable Nickel Plate District of downtown Fishers! Large windows pouring in tons of natural light, HUGE center island and extended deck off of the kitchen for optimal living space. Brand new washer/dryer units. Masters suite boasts large shower with custom seats and dual sinks. Quick access to I-69/I-495 and just minutes to grocery store and endless amenities, such as the Nickel Plate Amphitheater concerts, Farmers market and fun festivities.