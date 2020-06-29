All apartments in Fishers
Fishers, IN
8234 East 116th Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 10:23 PM

8234 East 116th Street

8234 E 116th St · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8234 E 116th St, Fishers, IN 46038
Downtown Fishers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Be the FIRST to live in this low-maintenance spacious home. BRAND NEW 3 bed, 2 full and 2 half bath townhome with smart technology in the desirable Nickel Plate District of downtown Fishers! Large windows pouring in tons of natural light, HUGE center island and extended deck off of the kitchen for optimal living space. Brand new washer/dryer units. Masters suite boasts large shower with custom seats and dual sinks. Quick access to I-69/I-495 and just minutes to grocery store and endless amenities, such as the Nickel Plate Amphitheater concerts, Farmers market and fun festivities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8234 East 116th Street have any available units?
8234 East 116th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 8234 East 116th Street have?
Some of 8234 East 116th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8234 East 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8234 East 116th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8234 East 116th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8234 East 116th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 8234 East 116th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8234 East 116th Street offers parking.
Does 8234 East 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8234 East 116th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8234 East 116th Street have a pool?
No, 8234 East 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8234 East 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 8234 East 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8234 East 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8234 East 116th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8234 East 116th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8234 East 116th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
