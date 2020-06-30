6863 Cherry Laurel Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

One level ranch-style home in Fishers with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Screened-in porch and open deck in backyard. Great room is open with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Dining room area allows you to entertain guests easily. Master bedroom with master bath that has double sinks. Close to amenities. This one is an easy choice!