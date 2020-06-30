6863 Cherry Laurel Lane, Fishers, IN 46038 Cherry Hill Farms
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
One level ranch-style home in Fishers with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Screened-in porch and open deck in backyard. Great room is open with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Dining room area allows you to entertain guests easily. Master bedroom with master bath that has double sinks. Close to amenities. This one is an easy choice!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
