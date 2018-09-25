6066 Southbay Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Updated, spacious 3 level condo in Fishers! Galley style kitchen, living area with wood burning fireplace and half bath on the main, Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout first floor. The lower level walkout boasts another large living space, half bath and utility/laundry room. Walk out onto your private deck that overlooks the quiet pond. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, each with a full bathroom. One car attached garage. Guest parking nearby. No pets and no smoking, please.