Fishers, IN
6066 Southbay Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

6066 Southbay Drive

6066 Southbay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6066 Southbay Dr, Fishers, IN 46250

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Updated, spacious 3 level condo in Fishers! Galley style kitchen, living area with wood burning fireplace and half bath on the main, Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout first floor. The lower level walkout boasts another large living space, half bath and utility/laundry room. Walk out onto your private deck that overlooks the quiet pond. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, each with a full bathroom. One car attached garage. Guest parking nearby. No pets and no smoking, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6066 Southbay Drive have any available units?
6066 Southbay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 6066 Southbay Drive have?
Some of 6066 Southbay Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6066 Southbay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6066 Southbay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6066 Southbay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6066 Southbay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 6066 Southbay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6066 Southbay Drive offers parking.
Does 6066 Southbay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6066 Southbay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6066 Southbay Drive have a pool?
No, 6066 Southbay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6066 Southbay Drive have accessible units?
No, 6066 Southbay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6066 Southbay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6066 Southbay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6066 Southbay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6066 Southbay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
