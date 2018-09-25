6066 Southbay Drive

Amenities
Updated, spacious 3 level condo in Fishers! Galley style kitchen, living area with wood burning fireplace and half bath on the main, Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout first floor. The lower level walkout boasts another large living space, half bath and utility/laundry room. Walk out onto your private deck that overlooks the quiet pond. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, each with a full bathroom. One car attached garage. Guest parking nearby. No pets and no smoking, please.