16033 Marsala Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

DelWebb Britton Falls for 50 or Better! Greatroom, Dining Room, Kitchen with separate Nook area, Master Bedroom, Large Walk In Closet, 2nd Bedroom/Study, 2 1/2 Car Garage. 9' Ceilings, Chrome Grab Bars @shower/tub. Irrigation system, Lawn/Maintenance included. Community Rec Center includes year round pool, tennis, computer center, fitness center, Billiards, Arts/Ceramic Room, Business Center, Library with Internet Access, On-Site Lifestyle Director. Pets with Approval 25/mo plus additional 300 Security Deposit. Tenant pays monthly HOA dues of 213 (currently). This property requires you to be minimum 50 yrs old with no kids under 19 living with you.