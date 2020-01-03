All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 16033 Marsala Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
16033 Marsala Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:54 AM

16033 Marsala Drive

16033 Marsala Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16033 Marsala Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
tennis court
DelWebb Britton Falls for 50 or Better! Greatroom, Dining Room, Kitchen with separate Nook area, Master Bedroom, Large Walk In Closet, 2nd Bedroom/Study, 2 1/2 Car Garage. 9' Ceilings, Chrome Grab Bars @shower/tub. Irrigation system, Lawn/Maintenance included. Community Rec Center includes year round pool, tennis, computer center, fitness center, Billiards, Arts/Ceramic Room, Business Center, Library with Internet Access, On-Site Lifestyle Director. Pets with Approval 25/mo plus additional 300 Security Deposit. Tenant pays monthly HOA dues of 213 (currently). This property requires you to be minimum 50 yrs old with no kids under 19 living with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16033 Marsala Drive have any available units?
16033 Marsala Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 16033 Marsala Drive have?
Some of 16033 Marsala Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16033 Marsala Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16033 Marsala Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16033 Marsala Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16033 Marsala Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16033 Marsala Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16033 Marsala Drive does offer parking.
Does 16033 Marsala Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16033 Marsala Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16033 Marsala Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16033 Marsala Drive has a pool.
Does 16033 Marsala Drive have accessible units?
No, 16033 Marsala Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16033 Marsala Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16033 Marsala Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16033 Marsala Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16033 Marsala Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis