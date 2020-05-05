14457 Orange Blossom Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

There's room for everyone in this home with a multi-functional floor plan! The layout includes a combined living-dining area and a kitchen with an island and breakfast area that opens to the great room. One of the two guest bedrooms is accented with wood flooring, while the other bedroom and master suite have large walk-in closets. The private master bath features a single-sink, extended vanity and a tub/shower. The loft is ideal for use as a home gym or study area. The spacious backyard with a privacy fence rounds out this wonderful home. Easy access to I-69, and close to schools, lots of shopping and dining, IU Health Saxony Hospital, and St. Vincent Fishers Hospital!



