Fishers, IN
14457 Orange Blossom Trail
Last updated March 20 2020 at 6:30 PM

14457 Orange Blossom Trail

14457 Orange Blossom Trail · No Longer Available
Fishers
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

14457 Orange Blossom Trail, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
There's room for everyone in this home with a multi-functional floor plan! The layout includes a combined living-dining area and a kitchen with an island and breakfast area that opens to the great room. One of the two guest bedrooms is accented with wood flooring, while the other bedroom and master suite have large walk-in closets. The private master bath features a single-sink, extended vanity and a tub/shower. The loft is ideal for use as a home gym or study area. The spacious backyard with a privacy fence rounds out this wonderful home. Easy access to I-69, and close to schools, lots of shopping and dining, IU Health Saxony Hospital, and St. Vincent Fishers Hospital!

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GoalProperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14457 Orange Blossom Trail have any available units?
14457 Orange Blossom Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 14457 Orange Blossom Trail have?
Some of 14457 Orange Blossom Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14457 Orange Blossom Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14457 Orange Blossom Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14457 Orange Blossom Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 14457 Orange Blossom Trail is pet friendly.
Does 14457 Orange Blossom Trail offer parking?
No, 14457 Orange Blossom Trail does not offer parking.
Does 14457 Orange Blossom Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14457 Orange Blossom Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14457 Orange Blossom Trail have a pool?
No, 14457 Orange Blossom Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14457 Orange Blossom Trail have accessible units?
No, 14457 Orange Blossom Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14457 Orange Blossom Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 14457 Orange Blossom Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14457 Orange Blossom Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 14457 Orange Blossom Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
