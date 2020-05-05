All apartments in Fishers
14314 Leland Muse
Last updated July 31 2019 at 2:45 PM

14314 Leland Muse

14314 Leland Muse · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

14314 Leland Muse, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,344 sq ft home is located in close proximity to excellent schools in Fishers. This CUL-DE-SAC home features beautiful hardwood & vinyl flooring throughout the house. Walls and trim are FRESHLY PAINTED.Grand 2-STORY ENTRY, KITCHEN complete with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CENTER ISLAND, & lots of cabinet space overlooks the breakfast room & spacious family room. Formal DR & LR/home office space also on main level. Large MASTER w/ beautiful touches including CATHEDRAL CEILING. En-suite has DBL SINKS, TUB/SEP SHOWER. 3 addt'l bedrooms upstairs,great walk-in closets. Fully fenced lg backyard & freshly stained oversized deck is perfect for pets and entertaining & corner of backyard is play set ready w/ rubber mulch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

