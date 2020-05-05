14314 Leland Muse

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,344 sq ft home is located in close proximity to excellent schools in Fishers. This CUL-DE-SAC home features beautiful hardwood & vinyl flooring throughout the house. Walls and trim are FRESHLY PAINTED.Grand 2-STORY ENTRY, KITCHEN complete with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CENTER ISLAND, & lots of cabinet space overlooks the breakfast room & spacious family room. Formal DR & LR/home office space also on main level. Large MASTER w/ beautiful touches including CATHEDRAL CEILING. En-suite has DBL SINKS, TUB/SEP SHOWER. 3 addt'l bedrooms upstairs,great walk-in closets. Fully fenced lg backyard & freshly stained oversized deck is perfect for pets and entertaining & corner of backyard is play set ready w/ rubber mulch!