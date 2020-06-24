All apartments in Fishers
13951 Meadow Grass Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13951 Meadow Grass Way

13951 Meadow Grass Way · No Longer Available
Location

13951 Meadow Grass Way, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
13951 Meadow Grass Way Available 05/01/19 3BDRM, 2.5 BA in the Heart of Fishers! Great Amenities! - Great Location near Amenities! 3BR, 2.5BA in the Heart of Fishers! Great Room with Fireplace. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, new stove/cooktop and microwave. Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Sinks and Vanity! Laundry Room located Upstairs. Loft Area for additional space. 2-Car Attached Garage. Rent includes snow removal, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Tenant to pay $50/mo. sewer/trash. Pets w/approval $25/mo. per pet + $300 additional security deposit. BLC# 21619201

See our other listings at FishersRent.com.
Email LadigRealty@att.net for lease application details.

(RLNE3855544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13951 Meadow Grass Way have any available units?
13951 Meadow Grass Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13951 Meadow Grass Way have?
Some of 13951 Meadow Grass Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13951 Meadow Grass Way currently offering any rent specials?
13951 Meadow Grass Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13951 Meadow Grass Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13951 Meadow Grass Way is pet friendly.
Does 13951 Meadow Grass Way offer parking?
Yes, 13951 Meadow Grass Way offers parking.
Does 13951 Meadow Grass Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13951 Meadow Grass Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13951 Meadow Grass Way have a pool?
Yes, 13951 Meadow Grass Way has a pool.
Does 13951 Meadow Grass Way have accessible units?
No, 13951 Meadow Grass Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13951 Meadow Grass Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13951 Meadow Grass Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13951 Meadow Grass Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13951 Meadow Grass Way does not have units with air conditioning.
