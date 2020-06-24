Amenities

13951 Meadow Grass Way Available 05/01/19 3BDRM, 2.5 BA in the Heart of Fishers! Great Amenities! - Great Location near Amenities! 3BR, 2.5BA in the Heart of Fishers! Great Room with Fireplace. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, new stove/cooktop and microwave. Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Sinks and Vanity! Laundry Room located Upstairs. Loft Area for additional space. 2-Car Attached Garage. Rent includes snow removal, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Tenant to pay $50/mo. sewer/trash. Pets w/approval $25/mo. per pet + $300 additional security deposit. BLC# 21619201



Email LadigRealty@att.net for lease application details.



(RLNE3855544)