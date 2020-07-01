13912 LUXOR CHASE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry pool

4BDRM, 2.5 BA w/basement. Cute covered porch. Upgrade kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, island, Eat-in kitchen opens to large deck out back. Formal living room and large family room w/fireplace. Half bathroom. Upstairs Master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet, master suite w/soaking tub. 3 more bedrooms, hall bath, laundry room complete the upstairs. Basement has plenty of space for game/tv room. Community includes clubhouse, pool, park, basketball courts and walking paths. Pets w/approval 25/mo. per pet + 300 additional security deposit. Washer/Dryer 25/mo.