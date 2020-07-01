All apartments in Fishers
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
13912 LUXOR CHASE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:57 PM

13912 LUXOR CHASE

13912 Luxor Chase · No Longer Available
Location

13912 Luxor Chase, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
4BDRM, 2.5 BA w/basement. Cute covered porch. Upgrade kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, island, Eat-in kitchen opens to large deck out back. Formal living room and large family room w/fireplace. Half bathroom. Upstairs Master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet, master suite w/soaking tub. 3 more bedrooms, hall bath, laundry room complete the upstairs. Basement has plenty of space for game/tv room. Community includes clubhouse, pool, park, basketball courts and walking paths. Pets w/approval 25/mo. per pet + 300 additional security deposit. Washer/Dryer 25/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13912 LUXOR CHASE have any available units?
13912 LUXOR CHASE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13912 LUXOR CHASE have?
Some of 13912 LUXOR CHASE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13912 LUXOR CHASE currently offering any rent specials?
13912 LUXOR CHASE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13912 LUXOR CHASE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13912 LUXOR CHASE is pet friendly.
Does 13912 LUXOR CHASE offer parking?
No, 13912 LUXOR CHASE does not offer parking.
Does 13912 LUXOR CHASE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13912 LUXOR CHASE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13912 LUXOR CHASE have a pool?
Yes, 13912 LUXOR CHASE has a pool.
Does 13912 LUXOR CHASE have accessible units?
No, 13912 LUXOR CHASE does not have accessible units.
Does 13912 LUXOR CHASE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13912 LUXOR CHASE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13912 LUXOR CHASE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13912 LUXOR CHASE does not have units with air conditioning.

