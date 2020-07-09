All apartments in Fishers
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

13338 Alston Dr

13338 Alston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13338 Alston Drive, Fishers, IN 46037
Saxony

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Must move within 45 days.TEXT number listed or email during off hours mentioning you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

Gorgeous 5 BD, 3.5 BA home in highly sought after Saxony neighborhood! This amazing, open floor plan has it all! Gleaming hardwood floors and neutral colors throughout. Custom built-ins, butler's pantry, home office work station, mud room and much more! Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cook top, double ovens and large center island with additional seating available. Plenty of room for entertaining including spacious family room with fireplace, all seasons room, rec room, formal dining room with bay window-perfect for family gatherings! Amazing outdoor patio with pergola and fenced in yard. 5th BD on LL is ideal for in-laws, guests or the college student home on break! Additional room (exercise room) and family room on lower level. Neighborhood park and pool are ready for your summer fun! Award-winning HSE Schools!

(RLNE5771186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13338 Alston Dr have any available units?
13338 Alston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13338 Alston Dr have?
Some of 13338 Alston Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13338 Alston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13338 Alston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13338 Alston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13338 Alston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13338 Alston Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13338 Alston Dr offers parking.
Does 13338 Alston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13338 Alston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13338 Alston Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13338 Alston Dr has a pool.
Does 13338 Alston Dr have accessible units?
No, 13338 Alston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13338 Alston Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13338 Alston Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13338 Alston Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13338 Alston Dr has units with air conditioning.

