13338 Alston Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage internet access

Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Must move within 45 days.TEXT number listed or email during off hours mentioning you pre-qualify for the fastest response.



Gorgeous 5 BD, 3.5 BA home in highly sought after Saxony neighborhood! This amazing, open floor plan has it all! Gleaming hardwood floors and neutral colors throughout. Custom built-ins, butler's pantry, home office work station, mud room and much more! Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cook top, double ovens and large center island with additional seating available. Plenty of room for entertaining including spacious family room with fireplace, all seasons room, rec room, formal dining room with bay window-perfect for family gatherings! Amazing outdoor patio with pergola and fenced in yard. 5th BD on LL is ideal for in-laws, guests or the college student home on break! Additional room (exercise room) and family room on lower level. Neighborhood park and pool are ready for your summer fun! Award-winning HSE Schools!



(RLNE5771186)