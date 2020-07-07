12812 Milton Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is now available in the desirable Avalon neighborhood in Fishers. From the moment you step into this spectacular home you will feel right at home. This home has a den/office area which flows into your formal dinning area. The amazing kitchen is a Chefs dream offering stainless steal appliances, a large kitchen island, and a kitchen nook. Large living room area with gas fireplace and plenty of nature light. Upstairs you will find a very spacious master bedroom with lots of nature light and ensuite bathroom with oversized garden tub. 3 additional bedrooms and full guest bath. Large basement perfect for game room or storage. Roomy 2 car garage. Pet Friendly. $50.00 application fee per adult.

This home wont last long! Call, 317-900-4161 to set up a showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 10/24/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.