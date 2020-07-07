11816 Wedgeport Lane

Amenities
Dynamic Location! Check Out This Fabulous 4BD/3.5BA Pulte Home in Desireable Meadow Brook Village w/Finished Basement & 2 Car Attached Garage. Open & Airy 2-Story Foyer w/Hardwood Flooring. Kitchen w/Tiled Backsplash, Pantry, SS Appliances & Built-In Work Station. Private Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Sep Tub/Shower & WIC. All Secondary BD's are Spacious w/Ample Closet Space. Finished Basement is Well-Suited for Entertaining w/Home Theather, Wet Bar, Play Area & Full BA. Enjoy a short walk to the Community Park, Pool, Tennis & Basketball Court. Close Proximity to Hamilton Town Center, Dining, I-69, Parks & Trails. A+ HSE Schools.