11816 Wedgeport Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Dynamic Location! Check Out This Fabulous 4BD/3.5BA Pulte Home in Desireable Meadow Brook Village w/Finished Basement & 2 Car Attached Garage. Open & Airy 2-Story Foyer w/Hardwood Flooring. Kitchen w/Tiled Backsplash, Pantry, SS Appliances & Built-In Work Station. Private Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Sep Tub/Shower & WIC. All Secondary BD's are Spacious w/Ample Closet Space. Finished Basement is Well-Suited for Entertaining w/Home Theather, Wet Bar, Play Area & Full BA. Enjoy a short walk to the Community Park, Pool, Tennis & Basketball Court. Close Proximity to Hamilton Town Center, Dining, I-69, Parks & Trails. A+ HSE Schools.