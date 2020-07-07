All apartments in Fishers
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:07 PM

11816 Wedgeport Lane

11816 Wedgeport Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11816 Wedgeport Lane, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Dynamic Location! Check Out This Fabulous 4BD/3.5BA Pulte Home in Desireable Meadow Brook Village w/Finished Basement & 2 Car Attached Garage. Open & Airy 2-Story Foyer w/Hardwood Flooring. Kitchen w/Tiled Backsplash, Pantry, SS Appliances & Built-In Work Station. Private Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Sep Tub/Shower & WIC. All Secondary BD's are Spacious w/Ample Closet Space. Finished Basement is Well-Suited for Entertaining w/Home Theather, Wet Bar, Play Area & Full BA. Enjoy a short walk to the Community Park, Pool, Tennis & Basketball Court. Close Proximity to Hamilton Town Center, Dining, I-69, Parks & Trails. A+ HSE Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11816 Wedgeport Lane have any available units?
11816 Wedgeport Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11816 Wedgeport Lane have?
Some of 11816 Wedgeport Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11816 Wedgeport Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11816 Wedgeport Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11816 Wedgeport Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11816 Wedgeport Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 11816 Wedgeport Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11816 Wedgeport Lane offers parking.
Does 11816 Wedgeport Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11816 Wedgeport Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11816 Wedgeport Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11816 Wedgeport Lane has a pool.
Does 11816 Wedgeport Lane have accessible units?
No, 11816 Wedgeport Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11816 Wedgeport Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11816 Wedgeport Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11816 Wedgeport Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11816 Wedgeport Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

