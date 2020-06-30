All apartments in Fishers
11652 Tamarisk Blvd
11652 Tamarisk Blvd

11652 Tamarisk Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11652 Tamarisk Boulevard, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous Fishers Home! - This Fishers home is welcoming from the moment you step through the door. Formal dining room, sitting area and the expansive family room with a warming fireplace. All Stainless-Steel appliances included. Beautiful Granite countertops. Large Master Bedroom with wonderful walk-in closet. Private backyard that backs to a mature tree line for privacy to be enjoyed on your patio.

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11652 Tamarisk Blvd have any available units?
11652 Tamarisk Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11652 Tamarisk Blvd have?
Some of 11652 Tamarisk Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11652 Tamarisk Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11652 Tamarisk Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11652 Tamarisk Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11652 Tamarisk Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 11652 Tamarisk Blvd offer parking?
No, 11652 Tamarisk Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 11652 Tamarisk Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11652 Tamarisk Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11652 Tamarisk Blvd have a pool?
No, 11652 Tamarisk Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 11652 Tamarisk Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11652 Tamarisk Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11652 Tamarisk Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11652 Tamarisk Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11652 Tamarisk Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11652 Tamarisk Blvd has units with air conditioning.

