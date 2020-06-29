All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
11622 Tamarisk Boulevard
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

11622 Tamarisk Boulevard

11622 Tamarisk Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11622 Tamarisk Boulevard, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Awesome Value in HSE Schools! Ideal Floorplan with Huge Rooms situated on an Awesome nearly 1/3 acre Lot bordered on one side by a pond, Fully Fenced and tree-lined in the back w/Nice Deck to Enjoy it All! The Main Level includes an Updated Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Sleek Black Cabinets and Newer Stainless Steel Appliances with tiled floor beneath! All the carpet on main level is New Spread out over a Dining Rm, Office Area and Large Family Room! Upstairs are 4 Huge Bedrooms - all w/Large Walk-In Closets, a Spacious Loft & Updated Bathrooms w/New Vanities and Tiled Floors! Tech Savvy Home w/Digital Over The Air Antenna in Attic (i.e. Cable & Internet wired Everywhere). Solid 6-Panel Oak Doors Throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard have any available units?
11622 Tamarisk Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard have?
Some of 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11622 Tamarisk Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard offers parking.
Does 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 11622 Tamarisk Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis