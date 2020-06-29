11622 Tamarisk Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Awesome Value in HSE Schools! Ideal Floorplan with Huge Rooms situated on an Awesome nearly 1/3 acre Lot bordered on one side by a pond, Fully Fenced and tree-lined in the back w/Nice Deck to Enjoy it All! The Main Level includes an Updated Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, Sleek Black Cabinets and Newer Stainless Steel Appliances with tiled floor beneath! All the carpet on main level is New Spread out over a Dining Rm, Office Area and Large Family Room! Upstairs are 4 Huge Bedrooms - all w/Large Walk-In Closets, a Spacious Loft & Updated Bathrooms w/New Vanities and Tiled Floors! Tech Savvy Home w/Digital Over The Air Antenna in Attic (i.e. Cable & Internet wired Everywhere). Solid 6-Panel Oak Doors Throughout!