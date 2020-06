Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Highly Sought After Townhome situated in the heart of Downtown Fishers! This 2BD/4BA Townhome features a 2-Story Entry, 2 Master Suites w/Attached En-Suites & WIC. Custom Kitchen w/SS Appliances, Island & Solid Surface Countertops. 2nd Floor Balconies off the Living Room & Kitchen allows for outdoor seating. 2-Car Attached Garage & Lower Level Flex Room for an office, den or workout space. Steps away from restaurants & shops. Nearby parks & trails. This is the place for you!