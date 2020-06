Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 5 Bedroom 3 .5 Bath home has it all! Starting with the 5 bedrooms, then the Full Finished Basement with 5th Bedroom and full bath; then there is the three car garage; Add to that the great schools and great location, close to interstate access, shopping, entertainment and recreation with boating and fishing. Screened porch overlooking well landscaped private backyard.