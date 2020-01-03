All apartments in Fishers
10868 BENTWATER Lane

10868 Bentwater Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10868 Bentwater Lane, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this immaculately recently updated 3 Bed 2 Bath ranch home located in the desirable Haig Point Neighborhood within walking distance to Ironwood Golf Course. Top rated school system! Enjoy all of the recent upgrades including paint, flooring, and modern light fixtures throughout. Bathroom updates include tile floors, vanity tops, and updated cabinets. Kitchen boasts beautiful backsplash, granite counter tops, updated cabinets, over-sized sink, and newer appliances. Enjoy the flexibility of this large open concept living area with double-sided wood burning fireplace. Entertain friends and family on the backyard deck. Freshly landscaped yard with an irrigation system. Washer and dryer hookup.Close to Fresh Thyme

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10868 BENTWATER Lane have any available units?
10868 BENTWATER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 10868 BENTWATER Lane have?
Some of 10868 BENTWATER Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10868 BENTWATER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10868 BENTWATER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10868 BENTWATER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10868 BENTWATER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 10868 BENTWATER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10868 BENTWATER Lane offers parking.
Does 10868 BENTWATER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10868 BENTWATER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10868 BENTWATER Lane have a pool?
No, 10868 BENTWATER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10868 BENTWATER Lane have accessible units?
No, 10868 BENTWATER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10868 BENTWATER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10868 BENTWATER Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10868 BENTWATER Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10868 BENTWATER Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
