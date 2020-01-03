10868 BENTWATER Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this immaculately recently updated 3 Bed 2 Bath ranch home located in the desirable Haig Point Neighborhood within walking distance to Ironwood Golf Course. Top rated school system! Enjoy all of the recent upgrades including paint, flooring, and modern light fixtures throughout. Bathroom updates include tile floors, vanity tops, and updated cabinets. Kitchen boasts beautiful backsplash, granite counter tops, updated cabinets, over-sized sink, and newer appliances. Enjoy the flexibility of this large open concept living area with double-sided wood burning fireplace. Entertain friends and family on the backyard deck. Freshly landscaped yard with an irrigation system. Washer and dryer hookup.Close to Fresh Thyme