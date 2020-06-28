All apartments in Fishers
10848 Roundtree Road
Last updated October 23 2019 at 9:37 PM

10848 Roundtree Road

10848 Roundtree Road · No Longer Available
Location

10848 Roundtree Road, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Special - $ 750 off a 15 mth lease with start date of 10/31 or sooner - redeemable on 2nd full mth rent.
This ranch is bright and open with vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, and beautiful wood floors. The family room with a wood-burning fireplace flows into the breakfast area and the kitchen for easy entertaining. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, and a bath with a garden tub and a shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the extended rear patio!Visit www.goalproperties.com today!Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10848 Roundtree Road have any available units?
10848 Roundtree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 10848 Roundtree Road have?
Some of 10848 Roundtree Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10848 Roundtree Road currently offering any rent specials?
10848 Roundtree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10848 Roundtree Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10848 Roundtree Road is pet friendly.
Does 10848 Roundtree Road offer parking?
No, 10848 Roundtree Road does not offer parking.
Does 10848 Roundtree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10848 Roundtree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10848 Roundtree Road have a pool?
No, 10848 Roundtree Road does not have a pool.
Does 10848 Roundtree Road have accessible units?
No, 10848 Roundtree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10848 Roundtree Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10848 Roundtree Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10848 Roundtree Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10848 Roundtree Road does not have units with air conditioning.
