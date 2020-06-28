10848 Roundtree Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Special - $ 750 off a 15 mth lease with start date of 10/31 or sooner - redeemable on 2nd full mth rent.

This ranch is bright and open with vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, and beautiful wood floors. The family room with a wood-burning fireplace flows into the breakfast area and the kitchen for easy entertaining. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, and a bath with a garden tub and a shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the extended rear patio!Visit www.goalproperties.com today!Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.