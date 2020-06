Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage volleyball court

Freshly updated 6 bedroom home with fenced in backyard with over 3,200 sq feet of living space.Updated kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, and painted cabinets. New flooring and paint throughout the house. Every bedroom has a walk-in closet and new ceiling fans. Property is located across the street from the neighborhood park with basketball and volleyball courts, trails and woods. Close to restaurants, shopping, interstate access, and award winning HSE schools!