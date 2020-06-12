/
2 bedroom apartments
64 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cumberland, IN
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Cumberland
1 Unit Available
133 North Muessing Street
133 North Muessing Street, Cumberland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1104 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months.
Results within 5 miles of Cumberland
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$649
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
5 Units Available
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$879
856 sqft
Newly renovated apartments near I-70. Air conditioning, breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace and large closets. Community has swimming pool and picnic area. Just 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
8 Units Available
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
875 sqft
Spacious apartments with ceiling fans and new appliances. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a business center and a playground. Close to I-70. Near Fort Harrison State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
306 N Harbison Ave
306 North Harbison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8219 Roy Road
8219 Roy Road, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1677 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed, 1.5 bath amazing bedroom sizes and great open floor plan with a bonus space for storage off the kitchen. This location has a 1 car garage and is currently in the This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3407 Harvest Avenue
3407 Harvest Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$935
1574 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10208 East 46TH Street
10208 East 46th Street, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
948 sqft
Exciting opportunity on this brick duplex in Lawrence TWP! Offering 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Living room, large eat-in kitchen & laundry rm PLUS 1 car att garage in a rural setting. The carpet is very clean, and the kitchen and 1.
Results within 10 miles of Cumberland
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
69 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Eastside
5 Units Available
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$579
853 sqft
Arlington Green Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY with TOUR24 - https://app.tour24now.com/tour/indy-town
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Near Eastside
5 Units Available
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
1250 sqft
Indy Town Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments & Townhomes!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Devington
11 Units Available
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$643
869 sqft
Located near shopping, I-465, and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments in low-rise buildings with large kitchens, patio/balconies, and dishwashers. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness room.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Eastside
4 Units Available
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$669
885 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and carpeted floors. Affordable prices and excellent location on Arlington Ave with easy access to downtown Indy.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$797
780 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, updated appliances and free heat are the highlights of these apartment homes. Cats and dogs allowed. Near Christian Park. Close to I-70 and I-65.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Arlington Woods
15 Units Available
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$684
828 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Devington
6 Units Available
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$859
1047 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with large closets, modern kitchens and private patio or balcony. This recently renovated complex offers a pool, dog park, stocked lake and fitness center. Close to I-465, I-70 and Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Near Eastside
7 Units Available
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$658
864 sqft
Welcome to Emerson Place! Enjoy Indianapolis living in the comfort of this community.\n\nOur spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Geist
17 Units Available
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$977
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Shadeland Station in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Brendonwood
123 Units Available
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Spacious townhomes with a patio/balcony, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Recently renovated. Near great eateries, like Harold's Soul Food & Chicken. Right beside I-465 for transportation convenience.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Castleton
32 Units Available
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$859
1065 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
I69-Fall Creek
11 Units Available
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1112 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1279 sqft
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
