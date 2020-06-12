64 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cumberland, IN

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Cumberland
1 Unit Available
133 North Muessing Street
133 North Muessing Street, Cumberland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1104 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months.
Results within 5 miles of Cumberland
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$649
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
5 Units Available
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$879
856 sqft
Newly renovated apartments near I-70. Air conditioning, breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace and large closets. Community has swimming pool and picnic area. Just 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
8 Units Available
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
875 sqft
Spacious apartments with ceiling fans and new appliances. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a business center and a playground. Close to I-70. Near Fort Harrison State Park.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
306 N Harbison Ave
306 North Harbison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8219 Roy Road
8219 Roy Road, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1677 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed, 1.5 bath amazing bedroom sizes and great open floor plan with a bonus space for storage off the kitchen. This location has a 1 car garage and is currently in the This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3407 Harvest Avenue
3407 Harvest Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$935
1574 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10208 East 46TH Street
10208 East 46th Street, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
948 sqft
Exciting opportunity on this brick duplex in Lawrence TWP! Offering 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Living room, large eat-in kitchen & laundry rm PLUS 1 car att garage in a rural setting. The carpet is very clean, and the kitchen and 1.
Results within 10 miles of Cumberland
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
69 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Eastside
5 Units Available
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$579
853 sqft
Arlington Green Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY with TOUR24 - https://app.tour24now.com/tour/indy-town
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Near Eastside
5 Units Available
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
1250 sqft
Indy Town Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments & Townhomes!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Devington
11 Units Available
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$643
869 sqft
Located near shopping, I-465, and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments in low-rise buildings with large kitchens, patio/balconies, and dishwashers. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Eastside
4 Units Available
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$669
885 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and carpeted floors. Affordable prices and excellent location on Arlington Ave with easy access to downtown Indy.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$797
780 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, updated appliances and free heat are the highlights of these apartment homes. Cats and dogs allowed. Near Christian Park. Close to I-70 and I-65.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Arlington Woods
15 Units Available
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$684
828 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Devington
6 Units Available
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$859
1047 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with large closets, modern kitchens and private patio or balcony. This recently renovated complex offers a pool, dog park, stocked lake and fitness center. Close to I-465, I-70 and Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Near Eastside
7 Units Available
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$658
864 sqft
Welcome to Emerson Place! Enjoy Indianapolis living in the comfort of this community.\n\nOur spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Geist
17 Units Available
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$977
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Shadeland Station in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Brendonwood
123 Units Available
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Spacious townhomes with a patio/balcony, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Recently renovated. Near great eateries, like Harold's Soul Food & Chicken. Right beside I-465 for transportation convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Castleton
32 Units Available
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$859
1065 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
I69-Fall Creek
11 Units Available
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1112 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1279 sqft
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.

