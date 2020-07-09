919 Waring Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6692fe1090 ---- Living is easy in this welcoming ranch home on the city's Eastside! The generously sized & tranquil backyard is perfect for entertaining your family and friends. With chic laminate floors throughout, maintaining a clean and inviting home are easy to do while reducing dust and allergens. This all electric home features 3 bedrooms with central air, an attached garage, fenced-in backyard, washer & dryer hook-ups, and stainless steel appliances! While this home will appeal to many it can only be leased to one. Make time to see this home today or you may not get the chance - Apply today @ www.evergrowpm.com! ¦ Contact office for Pet Policy ¦ No Section 8 ¦ Renters Insurance is required ¦ Tenant responsible for all utilities ¦ The full application requires a profile with petscreening.com ***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. To see application criteria visit https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/ Contact For Lease Details All Electric Garage Stove/Range Washer/Dryer Hook Ups