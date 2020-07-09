All apartments in Cumberland
Cumberland, IN
919 Waring Drive
919 Waring Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

919 Waring Drive West, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6692fe1090 ---- Living is easy in this welcoming ranch home on the city's Eastside! The generously sized & tranquil backyard is perfect for entertaining your family and friends. With chic laminate floors throughout, maintaining a clean and inviting home are easy to do while reducing dust and allergens. This all electric home features 3 bedrooms with central air, an attached garage, fenced-in backyard, washer & dryer hook-ups, and stainless steel appliances! While this home will appeal to many it can only be leased to one. Make time to see this home today or you may not get the chance - Apply today @ www.evergrowpm.com! &brvbar; Contact office for Pet Policy &brvbar; No Section 8 &brvbar; Renters Insurance is required &brvbar; Tenant responsible for all utilities &brvbar; The full application requires a profile with petscreening.com ***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. To see application criteria visit https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/ Contact For Lease Details All Electric Garage Stove/Range Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Waring Drive have any available units?
919 Waring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
What amenities does 919 Waring Drive have?
Some of 919 Waring Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Waring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
919 Waring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Waring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Waring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 919 Waring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 919 Waring Drive offers parking.
Does 919 Waring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Waring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Waring Drive have a pool?
No, 919 Waring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 919 Waring Drive have accessible units?
No, 919 Waring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Waring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 Waring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 Waring Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 919 Waring Drive has units with air conditioning.

