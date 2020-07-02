908 Washington Cove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful gem! This updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two story home features an open floor plan, laminate hardwood floors, modern paint colors, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceiling. Living room with wood burning fireplace opens to the eat-in kitchen and breakfast room with pantry and all appliances included. This unique home boasts an additional living room facing the front of the home as soon as you enter. Second story Master suite with full tub/shower combo bathroom and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a second full tub/shower combo bathroom. Linen closet. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer hook up and guest bathroom on the main level. Attached 2 car garage comes with remote. Enjoy good times with family and friends in your fully privacy fenced back yard with large stone patio and stone fire pit. Perfect for barbecuing and out door entertaining! Great quiet neighborhood with mature trees and lovely wooded and grass area at the of your street. Easy access to the Interstate and just 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the city has to offer.



Second Story Photos Coming Soon!



All Electric Home.



Warren Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.