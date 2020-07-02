All apartments in Cumberland
Find more places like 908 Washington Cove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cumberland, IN
/
908 Washington Cove Lane
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:10 AM

908 Washington Cove Lane

908 Washington Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cumberland
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

908 Washington Cove Lane, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful gem! This updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two story home features an open floor plan, laminate hardwood floors, modern paint colors, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceiling. Living room with wood burning fireplace opens to the eat-in kitchen and breakfast room with pantry and all appliances included. This unique home boasts an additional living room facing the front of the home as soon as you enter. Second story Master suite with full tub/shower combo bathroom and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a second full tub/shower combo bathroom. Linen closet. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer hook up and guest bathroom on the main level. Attached 2 car garage comes with remote. Enjoy good times with family and friends in your fully privacy fenced back yard with large stone patio and stone fire pit. Perfect for barbecuing and out door entertaining! Great quiet neighborhood with mature trees and lovely wooded and grass area at the of your street. Easy access to the Interstate and just 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the city has to offer.

Second Story Photos Coming Soon!

All Electric Home.

Warren Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Washington Cove Lane have any available units?
908 Washington Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
What amenities does 908 Washington Cove Lane have?
Some of 908 Washington Cove Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Washington Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
908 Washington Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Washington Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Washington Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 908 Washington Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 908 Washington Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 908 Washington Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Washington Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Washington Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 908 Washington Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 908 Washington Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 908 Washington Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Washington Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Washington Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Washington Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Washington Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive
Cumberland, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Cumberland 2 BedroomsCumberland Apartments with Balcony
Cumberland Apartments with ParkingCumberland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cumberland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Ball State University