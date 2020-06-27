907 Coolee Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Cumberland home includes 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms. You are greeted by the beautiful, decorative accent brick fireplace and the open concept kitchen which opens up into the dining room and includes a breakfast bar. The spacious master has access to the upstairs bathroom and lets in plenty of natural light! The backyard is very large, completely fenced in and is completed by a gorgeous deck. DON'T DELAY!! THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG!!!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.