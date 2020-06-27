All apartments in Cumberland
907 Coolee Lane

Location

907 Coolee Lane, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This Cumberland home includes 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms. You are greeted by the beautiful, decorative accent brick fireplace and the open concept kitchen which opens up into the dining room and includes a breakfast bar. The spacious master has access to the upstairs bathroom and lets in plenty of natural light! The backyard is very large, completely fenced in and is completed by a gorgeous deck. DON'T DELAY!! THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG!!!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Coolee Lane have any available units?
907 Coolee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
Is 907 Coolee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
907 Coolee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Coolee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Coolee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 907 Coolee Lane offer parking?
No, 907 Coolee Lane does not offer parking.
Does 907 Coolee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Coolee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Coolee Lane have a pool?
No, 907 Coolee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 907 Coolee Lane have accessible units?
No, 907 Coolee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Coolee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Coolee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Coolee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Coolee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
