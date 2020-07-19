708 Dunbar Drive

Amenities
Coming Soon in November !
Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath all electric ranch-style home has recently been renovated and is ready for immediate move-in. This home offers a spacious 2 car attached garage, back yard, open dining to kitchen, hardwood floors, electric stove and refrigerator included. Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance Required. Renters insurance required.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.