708 Dunbar Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming Soon in November !

Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath all electric ranch-style home has recently been renovated and is ready for immediate move-in. This home offers a spacious 2 car attached garage, back yard, open dining to kitchen, hardwood floors, electric stove and refrigerator included. Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance Required. Renters insurance required.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.