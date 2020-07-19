All apartments in Cumberland
708 Dunbar Drive
708 Dunbar Drive

708 Dunbar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

708 Dunbar Drive, Cumberland, IN 46229

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon in November !
Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath all electric ranch-style home has recently been renovated and is ready for immediate move-in. This home offers a spacious 2 car attached garage, back yard, open dining to kitchen, hardwood floors, electric stove and refrigerator included. Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance Required. Renters insurance required.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Dunbar Drive have any available units?
708 Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
What amenities does 708 Dunbar Drive have?
Some of 708 Dunbar Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Dunbar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Dunbar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 708 Dunbar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 708 Dunbar Drive offers parking.
Does 708 Dunbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Dunbar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Dunbar Drive have a pool?
No, 708 Dunbar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 Dunbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 Dunbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Dunbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Dunbar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Dunbar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Dunbar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
