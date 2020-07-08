11204 East Michigan Street

Amenities

TOTALLY RENOVATED Unique 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Red Brick Ranch Style Home in Warren Township featuring new vinyl wood flooring, plush new carpeting and fresh paint in lovely neutral tones throughout, updated lighting and faucets and fixtures. The 3 bedrooms share the full tub/shower combo bathroom, Living room with decorative fireplace, family room which has many possible uses... as a dining area, office and more, has access to the screened in carpeted porch, the guest bathroom, and the long well lit laundry/utility/mud room with door to the Large attached 2 car garage which comes with remote openers and has keyless entry. Mature trees and a fully fenced back yard to enjoy good times with family and friends throughout the seasons! Easy Access to Interstates, just 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the city has to Offer!



All Electric Home.



Warren Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Please Note: The A/C unit will be installed once new resident.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

