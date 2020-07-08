All apartments in Cumberland
11204 East Michigan Street
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

11204 East Michigan Street

11204 East Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

11204 East Michigan Street, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
TOTALLY RENOVATED Unique 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Red Brick Ranch Style Home in Warren Township featuring new vinyl wood flooring, plush new carpeting and fresh paint in lovely neutral tones throughout, updated lighting and faucets and fixtures. The 3 bedrooms share the full tub/shower combo bathroom, Living room with decorative fireplace, family room which has many possible uses... as a dining area, office and more, has access to the screened in carpeted porch, the guest bathroom, and the long well lit laundry/utility/mud room with door to the Large attached 2 car garage which comes with remote openers and has keyless entry. Mature trees and a fully fenced back yard to enjoy good times with family and friends throughout the seasons! Easy Access to Interstates, just 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the city has to Offer!

All Electric Home.

Warren Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Please Note: The A/C unit will be installed once new resident.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11204 East Michigan Street have any available units?
11204 East Michigan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
What amenities does 11204 East Michigan Street have?
Some of 11204 East Michigan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11204 East Michigan Street currently offering any rent specials?
11204 East Michigan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11204 East Michigan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11204 East Michigan Street is pet friendly.
Does 11204 East Michigan Street offer parking?
Yes, 11204 East Michigan Street offers parking.
Does 11204 East Michigan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11204 East Michigan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11204 East Michigan Street have a pool?
No, 11204 East Michigan Street does not have a pool.
Does 11204 East Michigan Street have accessible units?
No, 11204 East Michigan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11204 East Michigan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11204 East Michigan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11204 East Michigan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11204 East Michigan Street has units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

