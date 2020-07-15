1453 Pearl St

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious home with 4 BR, 2BTH near Downtown - Property Id: 205604



DUE TO COVID-19 WE HAD SOME BACKLOG OF CONTRACTORS FINISHING THE WORK ON TIME!!



Spacious newly renovated 4BR, 2BTH home with new kitchen appliances, new vinyl hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and fresh paint. Large eat in kitchen space with plenty of storage. Four large size bedrooms with 2 full baths in a highly sought after Columbus downtown area. Forth room can be used as an office. Open floor plan, first floor master suite, dining room, living room, laundry hookup and huge back yard and plenty of off street parking.



Tenants to pay heat, water, gas and cable. Credit score of 650+ and monthly income of 3x rent required. Tenants responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal. Each applicant over 18 needs to fill out lease application, provide recent credit and background check, 2 months of pay stubs and/or offer letter and copy of a valid driver's license. Non-smoking only. Previous eviction history will be checked on your background report.

No Pets Allowed



