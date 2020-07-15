All apartments in Columbus
1453 Pearl St

1453 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
1453 Pearl Street, Columbus, IN 47201

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
range
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
parking
Spacious home with 4 BR, 2BTH near Downtown - Property Id: 205604

DUE TO COVID-19 WE HAD SOME BACKLOG OF CONTRACTORS FINISHING THE WORK ON TIME!!

Spacious newly renovated 4BR, 2BTH home with new kitchen appliances, new vinyl hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and fresh paint. Large eat in kitchen space with plenty of storage. Four large size bedrooms with 2 full baths in a highly sought after Columbus downtown area. Forth room can be used as an office. Open floor plan, first floor master suite, dining room, living room, laundry hookup and huge back yard and plenty of off street parking.

Tenants to pay heat, water, gas and cable. Credit score of 650+ and monthly income of 3x rent required. Tenants responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal. Each applicant over 18 needs to fill out lease application, provide recent credit and background check, 2 months of pay stubs and/or offer letter and copy of a valid driver's license. Non-smoking only. Previous eviction history will be checked on your background report.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205604
Property Id 205604

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5804287)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Pearl St have any available units?
1453 Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, IN.
How much is rent in Columbus, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 Pearl St have?
Some of 1453 Pearl St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Pearl St pet-friendly?
No, 1453 Pearl St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1453 Pearl St offer parking?
Yes, 1453 Pearl St offers parking.
Does 1453 Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Pearl St have a pool?
No, 1453 Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 1453 Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1453 Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.
