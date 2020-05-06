8838 West Ash Road

Amenities

A gorgeous rental home in Indianpolis. Your next home includes: 5 beds, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, a two car garage, washer and dryer, and a spacious backyard.



Dogs and Cats Allowed.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



This property comes in as-is condition.



