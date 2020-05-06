All apartments in Clermont
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:55 PM

8838 West Ash Road

8838 Ash Road · No Longer Available
Location

8838 Ash Road, Clermont, IN 46234
Clermont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1680961

A gorgeous rental home in Indianpolis. Your next home includes: 5 beds, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, a two car garage, washer and dryer, and a spacious backyard.

Dogs and Cats Allowed.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Garage,Wood flooring,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

