All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 730 North Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
730 North Walnut Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 9:42 AM

730 North Walnut Street

730 N Walnut St · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

730 N Walnut St, Bloomington, IN 47404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
THE BASICS
- Apartment: City Flats on Walnut
- Beds/Baths: 1 & 1
- Pet Friendly: Yes! :)
- Available: end of May 2019

THE PERKS
- Built in 2017: brand new everything & modern, Instagram-worthy interior
- Free Gym: weights & cardio equipment
- Prime Location: walk to downtown, Kirkwood, Memorial Stadium & Assembly Hall
- Appliances: washer & dryer, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, oven, & stove
- Attached Garage: and/or dedicated outdoor parking space, your choice!
- Private Patio: your own screened porch for outdoor sitting

THE FINANCIALS
- Rent: $1189/month - I WILL PAY FOR YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT!
- Basic Utilities: $30/month for water, trash, & sewage - I WILL PAY UPFRONT FOR ALL 6 MONTHS, TOTALING $180!
- Basic Parking Space: $50/month - I WILL PAY FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH!

WHY AM I LEAVING?
Husband and I just bought our first house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 North Walnut Street have any available units?
730 North Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 North Walnut Street have?
Some of 730 North Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 North Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
730 North Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 North Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 730 North Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 730 North Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 730 North Walnut Street does offer parking.
Does 730 North Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 North Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 North Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 730 North Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 730 North Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 730 North Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 730 North Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 North Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 730 North Walnut Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle
Bloomington, IN 47403
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr
Bloomington, IN 47404
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity