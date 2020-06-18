730 North Walnut Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

THE BASICS

- Apartment: City Flats on Walnut

- Beds/Baths: 1 & 1

- Pet Friendly: Yes! :)

- Available: end of May 2019



THE PERKS

- Built in 2017: brand new everything & modern, Instagram-worthy interior

- Free Gym: weights & cardio equipment

- Prime Location: walk to downtown, Kirkwood, Memorial Stadium & Assembly Hall

- Appliances: washer & dryer, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, oven, & stove

- Attached Garage: and/or dedicated outdoor parking space, your choice!

- Private Patio: your own screened porch for outdoor sitting



THE FINANCIALS

- Rent: $1189/month - I WILL PAY FOR YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT!

- Basic Utilities: $30/month for water, trash, & sewage - I WILL PAY UPFRONT FOR ALL 6 MONTHS, TOTALING $180!

- Basic Parking Space: $50/month - I WILL PAY FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH!



WHY AM I LEAVING?

Husband and I just bought our first house!