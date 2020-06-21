Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

644 East Moody Available 09/15/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located on the south side of Bloomington close to restaurants, Frank Southern Ice Skating Arena, ball parks and more! Home has carpet throughout excluding kitchen,bathrooms, and laundry area. Master bedroom has attaching bathroom suite! Home appliances include gas stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including electric, gas, water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal. Sorry, no pets are allowed at this property.

NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED



Contact a Mackie representative today to learn more or to schedule a showing at 812-287-8036!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2896644)