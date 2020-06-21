All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

644 East Moody

644 East Moody Drive · (812) 287-8036
Location

644 East Moody Drive, Bloomington, IN 47401
Pinestone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 644 East Moody · Avail. Sep 15

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
644 East Moody Available 09/15/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located on the south side of Bloomington close to restaurants, Frank Southern Ice Skating Arena, ball parks and more! Home has carpet throughout excluding kitchen,bathrooms, and laundry area. Master bedroom has attaching bathroom suite! Home appliances include gas stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including electric, gas, water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal. Sorry, no pets are allowed at this property.
NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED

Contact a Mackie representative today to learn more or to schedule a showing at 812-287-8036!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2896644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 East Moody have any available units?
644 East Moody has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 East Moody have?
Some of 644 East Moody's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 East Moody currently offering any rent specials?
644 East Moody isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 East Moody pet-friendly?
No, 644 East Moody is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 644 East Moody offer parking?
No, 644 East Moody does not offer parking.
Does 644 East Moody have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 644 East Moody offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 East Moody have a pool?
No, 644 East Moody does not have a pool.
Does 644 East Moody have accessible units?
No, 644 East Moody does not have accessible units.
Does 644 East Moody have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 East Moody has units with dishwashers.
