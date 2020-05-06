All apartments in Bloomington
624 East Moody Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

624 East Moody Drive

624 East Moody Drive · (812) 287-8036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

624 East Moody Drive, Bloomington, IN 47401
Pinestone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 624 East Moody Drive · Avail. Sep 1

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
624 East Moody Drive Available 09/01/20 A Must See 3 bedroom Home! - Property features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with a covered front porch. Large living and dining room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Master bedroom has its own full bathroom.Tenants are responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas, & electric services. Small pets are allowed with some restriction and additional deposits.
NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED

If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036

(RLNE3167395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 East Moody Drive have any available units?
624 East Moody Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
Is 624 East Moody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
624 East Moody Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 East Moody Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 East Moody Drive is pet friendly.
Does 624 East Moody Drive offer parking?
No, 624 East Moody Drive does not offer parking.
Does 624 East Moody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 East Moody Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 East Moody Drive have a pool?
No, 624 East Moody Drive does not have a pool.
Does 624 East Moody Drive have accessible units?
No, 624 East Moody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 624 East Moody Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 East Moody Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 East Moody Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 East Moody Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
