Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

624 East Moody Drive Available 09/01/20 A Must See 3 bedroom Home! - Property features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with a covered front porch. Large living and dining room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Master bedroom has its own full bathroom.Tenants are responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas, & electric services. Small pets are allowed with some restriction and additional deposits.

NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED



If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036



(RLNE3167395)