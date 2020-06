Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

505 S Highland Available 08/10/20 505 Highland - JUST STEPS FROM MOTHER BEARS, BEAR'S PLACE, SOMA AND THE JACOB'S SCHOOL OF MUSIC!



This home was completely redone inside a few years ago, and is EXTREMELY spacious with nice finishes! Dont be fooled by the outside, it is HUGE inside! Comes with a yard, washer/dryer, street parking, 2 car garage, great front porch.... what else could you want!!!???? Call now for a showing.



Discounts Available!!!



Pets Welcome!!!



