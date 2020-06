Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

You'll love this location only a short distance to Jacobs school of music and the education department. This 5 bedroom, 2 bath duplex features a beautiful shared back deck and yard for relaxing and entertaining. The home can be leased as an 8 bedroom 3 bath. Contact us today for more details or to schedule a tour!