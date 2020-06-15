Amenities

3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE ON 6/15/2020 - 4BD/ 2.5BA Two story home with a two car attached garage. This home also has a fireplace and gourmet-style kitchen. The Kitchen is equipped with a side by side refrigerator, ice maker, dishwasher, disposal, and gas range. A washer and dryer is also provided. Plenty of outdoor living space is provided and features a pergola covered stone patio in the back yard with a built in fire pit. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and all utilities (furnace and water heater are both gas).



