All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW

3844 S Mill Stone Way · (812) 331-7353 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3844 S Mill Stone Way, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 4304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE ON 6/15/2020 - 4BD/ 2.5BA Two story home with a two car attached garage. This home also has a fireplace and gourmet-style kitchen. The Kitchen is equipped with a side by side refrigerator, ice maker, dishwasher, disposal, and gas range. A washer and dryer is also provided. Plenty of outdoor living space is provided and features a pergola covered stone patio in the back yard with a built in fire pit. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and all utilities (furnace and water heater are both gas).

(RLNE4492999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW have any available units?
3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW have?
Some of 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW currently offering any rent specials?
3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW is pet friendly.
Does 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW offer parking?
Yes, 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW does offer parking.
Does 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW have a pool?
No, 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW does not have a pool.
Does 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW have accessible units?
No, 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW does not have accessible units.
Does 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3844 S Millstone Way 3844MW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd
Bloomington, IN 47401
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct
Bloomington, IN 47401
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle
Bloomington, IN 47403
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr
Bloomington, IN 47404
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity