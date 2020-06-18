All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3835 Lydia Lane

3835 East Lydia Lane · (812) 336-6246
Location

3835 East Lydia Lane, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3835 Lydia Lane · Avail. Aug 7

$1,350

2 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3835 Lydia Lane Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 Monthly rent $1,350 - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room, Aristokraft cabinets in kitchen, carpet in living room and bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, 1 car garage, comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, microwave, garbage disposal, back deck, trash removal included.The school district for Stella Ridge are Rogers/Binford Elementary, Tri-North Middle and Bloomington North High School.

FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS PROPERTY OR FOR MORE INFO ON OTHER AVAILABLE HOMES, PLEASE SEE OUR DIRECT WEBSITE AT: WWW.COSTLEYCOMPANY.COM

(RLNE2612313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 Lydia Lane have any available units?
3835 Lydia Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3835 Lydia Lane have?
Some of 3835 Lydia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 Lydia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3835 Lydia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 Lydia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3835 Lydia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 3835 Lydia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3835 Lydia Lane does offer parking.
Does 3835 Lydia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3835 Lydia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 Lydia Lane have a pool?
No, 3835 Lydia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3835 Lydia Lane have accessible units?
No, 3835 Lydia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 Lydia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3835 Lydia Lane has units with dishwashers.
