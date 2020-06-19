All apartments in Bloomington
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3814 East Regents Circle, Bloomington, IN 47401
Saint James Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3814 E Regents Circle · Avail. Jul 3

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3814 E Regents Circle Available 07/03/20 Beautiful Home in Saint James Woods - Bright open floor plan in Saint James Woods. This home features a 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the living room. The kitchen offers a breakfast nook, solid surface counter tops, a large walk in pantry.

No Smoking
Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Pets are not permitted.

Showings will begin after June 28th. Now accepting applications.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3814 E Regents Circle have any available units?
3814 E Regents Circle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
Is 3814 E Regents Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3814 E Regents Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 E Regents Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3814 E Regents Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 3814 E Regents Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3814 E Regents Circle does offer parking.
Does 3814 E Regents Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3814 E Regents Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 E Regents Circle have a pool?
No, 3814 E Regents Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3814 E Regents Circle have accessible units?
No, 3814 E Regents Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 E Regents Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3814 E Regents Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3814 E Regents Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3814 E Regents Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
