Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

3517 S Oaklawn Circle

3517 South Oaklawn Circle · (812) 322-7165
Location

3517 South Oaklawn Circle, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unit was updated Summer of 2019! It is a beautiful unit inside popular Oaklawn Park. These 2019 upgrades include flooring, paint, granite countertops, all kitchen appliances, lighting, washer and dryer, toilet, front door, door knob, and curtains. This unit is a MUST see. Unit features two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Lots of storage. Excellent location!! Close to College Mall, plenty of restaurants, walking trails, Olcott Park, great schools, Indiana University, and the site of the new hospital. Available August 2020. Pets allowed with owner approval. Pet fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 S Oaklawn Circle have any available units?
3517 S Oaklawn Circle has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3517 S Oaklawn Circle have?
Some of 3517 S Oaklawn Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 S Oaklawn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3517 S Oaklawn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 S Oaklawn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3517 S Oaklawn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3517 S Oaklawn Circle offer parking?
No, 3517 S Oaklawn Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3517 S Oaklawn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3517 S Oaklawn Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 S Oaklawn Circle have a pool?
No, 3517 S Oaklawn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3517 S Oaklawn Circle have accessible units?
No, 3517 S Oaklawn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 S Oaklawn Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3517 S Oaklawn Circle has units with dishwashers.
