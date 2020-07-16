3517 S Oaklawn Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unit was updated Summer of 2019! It is a beautiful unit inside popular Oaklawn Park. These 2019 upgrades include flooring, paint, granite countertops, all kitchen appliances, lighting, washer and dryer, toilet, front door, door knob, and curtains. This unit is a MUST see. Unit features two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Lots of storage. Excellent location!! Close to College Mall, plenty of restaurants, walking trails, Olcott Park, great schools, Indiana University, and the site of the new hospital. Available August 2020. Pets allowed with owner approval. Pet fees apply.