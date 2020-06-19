3313 S Allendale Dr.

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Full Baths in easy-living, ranch home. Living Room with triple window lets in lots of natural light. Open plan between kitchen and Family Room. Kitchen has movable 3 x 4 island, pantry, Microwave,electric smooth-top Range, Dishwasher, Fridge with bottom freezer, Laundry closet with Washer, Dryer (included.) Second closet holds gas forced air furnace and gas water heater. Family Room has vaulted ceiling, gas log fireplace. Slider door to back yard with very attractive brick patio with a pretty curved knee wall!. Master Bedroom has nice attached full bath with shower and lots of storage. Two closets, one with mirrored doors, both with built in dressers. Garage has wall of storage closets, peg board, 9 feet of wall hung cabinets. Fenced yard, and garden shed too! In a popular neighborhood near Child's Elementary, and a very convenient location close to the YMCA and parks! Attic insulation very good allowing for low energy costs. Call now to reserve this home!



No Pets Allowed



