Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3313 S Allendale Dr.

3313 South Allendale Drive · (812) 336-2026
Location

3313 South Allendale Drive, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3313 S Allendale Dr. Available 06/15/21 -
3 Bedroom 2 Full Baths in easy-living, ranch home. Living Room with triple window lets in lots of natural light. Open plan between kitchen and Family Room. Kitchen has movable 3 x 4 island, pantry, Microwave,electric smooth-top Range, Dishwasher, Fridge with bottom freezer, Laundry closet with Washer, Dryer (included.) Second closet holds gas forced air furnace and gas water heater. Family Room has vaulted ceiling, gas log fireplace. Slider door to back yard with very attractive brick patio with a pretty curved knee wall!. Master Bedroom has nice attached full bath with shower and lots of storage. Two closets, one with mirrored doors, both with built in dressers. Garage has wall of storage closets, peg board, 9 feet of wall hung cabinets. Fenced yard, and garden shed too! In a popular neighborhood near Child's Elementary, and a very convenient location close to the YMCA and parks! Attic insulation very good allowing for low energy costs. Call now to reserve this home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3581383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 S Allendale Dr. have any available units?
3313 S Allendale Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 S Allendale Dr. have?
Some of 3313 S Allendale Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 S Allendale Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3313 S Allendale Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 S Allendale Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3313 S Allendale Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 3313 S Allendale Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3313 S Allendale Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3313 S Allendale Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3313 S Allendale Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 S Allendale Dr. have a pool?
No, 3313 S Allendale Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3313 S Allendale Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3313 S Allendale Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 S Allendale Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 S Allendale Dr. has units with dishwashers.
