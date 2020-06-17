All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:35 PM

2620 E Rock Creek Drive

2620 East Rock Creek Drive · (812) 323-7232
Location

2620 East Rock Creek Drive, Bloomington, IN 47401
Sycamore Knolls

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2454 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous renewed home in the idyllic Sycamore Knolls neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and two large living rooms with large picture windows and a stone fireplace that give this home wonderful room to grow and live. Most areas of the home have been remodeled in the last 10 years. Newer furnace, air and water heater have the mechanics of this home ready to go. The lower level has all new hardwoods and fresh soothing paint colors. The kitchen is bright, spotless and brand new! Spacious with new high end stainless appliances, modern tile, glass tile back splash, quartz counter tops and new lighting all shine under the large skylight. A large pantry and built in work zone are a hint at the large amount of storage space this home offers. Closets everywhere! Upstairs large bedrooms, hardwood floors, and abundant windows make for a welcoming space. Both full baths are completely redone with bright contemporary tile and high end sink cabinetry and counter tops. A large deck awaits to welcome you into the large private back yard. Walk to the back of the property and the mature trees reveal a wide tranquil creek ready to play and stomp in with kids and/or dogs. A close walk to Child's Elementary, a Great Schools rating of 9! An easy drive to shopping, entertainment and campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 E Rock Creek Drive have any available units?
2620 E Rock Creek Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 E Rock Creek Drive have?
Some of 2620 E Rock Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 E Rock Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2620 E Rock Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 E Rock Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 E Rock Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2620 E Rock Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2620 E Rock Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 2620 E Rock Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 E Rock Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 E Rock Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2620 E Rock Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2620 E Rock Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2620 E Rock Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 E Rock Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 E Rock Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
