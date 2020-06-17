2620 E Rock Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous renewed home in the idyllic Sycamore Knolls neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and two large living rooms with large picture windows and a stone fireplace that give this home wonderful room to grow and live. Most areas of the home have been remodeled in the last 10 years. Newer furnace, air and water heater have the mechanics of this home ready to go. The lower level has all new hardwoods and fresh soothing paint colors. The kitchen is bright, spotless and brand new! Spacious with new high end stainless appliances, modern tile, glass tile back splash, quartz counter tops and new lighting all shine under the large skylight. A large pantry and built in work zone are a hint at the large amount of storage space this home offers. Closets everywhere! Upstairs large bedrooms, hardwood floors, and abundant windows make for a welcoming space. Both full baths are completely redone with bright contemporary tile and high end sink cabinetry and counter tops. A large deck awaits to welcome you into the large private back yard. Walk to the back of the property and the mature trees reveal a wide tranquil creek ready to play and stomp in with kids and/or dogs. A close walk to Child's Elementary, a Great Schools rating of 9! An easy drive to shopping, entertainment and campus.