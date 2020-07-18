All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2351 S Peoples Court

2351 Peoples Court · (844) 254-7368
Location

2351 Peoples Court, Bloomington, IN 47403
Rockport Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2351 S Peoples Court · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*Available Now* Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath home with a gorgeous outdoor space - Updated home full of natural light. Great attention to detail shows in the crown molding, laminate flooring, ceiling fans, fenced yard, amazing deck, brand new furnace, and more. Oversized windows that reach almost to the floor bring in tremendous amounts of light in all rooms. The kitchen has updated appliances, counters, and backsplash and includes a pantry. The bedrooms include generous closets and the master bedroom has its own private en suite bath. The covered front porch wraps around the side to a deck and covered walkway connecting the home with the garage. The yard is privacy fenced and the home sits on a quiet cul de sac. Conveniently located close to shopping, parks, and State Road 37.

(RLNE5906299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2351 S Peoples Court have any available units?
2351 S Peoples Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2351 S Peoples Court have?
Some of 2351 S Peoples Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2351 S Peoples Court currently offering any rent specials?
2351 S Peoples Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2351 S Peoples Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2351 S Peoples Court is pet friendly.
Does 2351 S Peoples Court offer parking?
Yes, 2351 S Peoples Court offers parking.
Does 2351 S Peoples Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2351 S Peoples Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2351 S Peoples Court have a pool?
No, 2351 S Peoples Court does not have a pool.
Does 2351 S Peoples Court have accessible units?
No, 2351 S Peoples Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2351 S Peoples Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2351 S Peoples Court does not have units with dishwashers.
