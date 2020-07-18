2351 S Peoples Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*Available Now* Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath home with a gorgeous outdoor space - Updated home full of natural light. Great attention to detail shows in the crown molding, laminate flooring, ceiling fans, fenced yard, amazing deck, brand new furnace, and more. Oversized windows that reach almost to the floor bring in tremendous amounts of light in all rooms. The kitchen has updated appliances, counters, and backsplash and includes a pantry. The bedrooms include generous closets and the master bedroom has its own private en suite bath. The covered front porch wraps around the side to a deck and covered walkway connecting the home with the garage. The yard is privacy fenced and the home sits on a quiet cul de sac. Conveniently located close to shopping, parks, and State Road 37.



(RLNE5906299)