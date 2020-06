Amenities

2309 E. Arden Dr. Available 06/14/21 - Looking to be in an amazing neighborhood for a great price? Well, this is it. This home is beautiful! It has a fully loaded and updated kitchen, attached garage, 3 seasons room, fenced in back yard, and washer and dryer included! House is in a great school district and next to a park! Contact us now before this house is off the market!



(RLNE3766910)