Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1527 Clairmont - Looking to be in an amazing neighborhood for a great price? Well, this is it. This home is in great condition and is well priced. It has a fully loaded kitchen, attached garage, deck, new roof/gutters, wood burning fire place, built in book cases, washer and dryer included, storge shed and is in a clul-de-sac to boot! You cant go wrong.



(RLNE2379751)