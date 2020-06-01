All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated June 12 2020

1413 W Allen St

1413 West Allen Street · (812) 330-1501
Location

1413 West Allen Street, Bloomington, IN 47403

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1413 W Allen St · Avail. Jul 10

$1,325

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1413 W Allen St Available 07/10/20 Available April 1, 2020 - 4 bedroom 2 bath - **Current tenant requested showings happen on Tuesday**
Sublease though June with the possibility of lease renewal
4 bedroom 2 bath condo in Whittington Commons
Garage
Large bedrooms, master on main floor
Newer flooring in both baths, kitchen, living room, and master bedroom
Newer counters, fridge, and stove in the kitchen
Large living/dining room with sliding door to patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 W Allen St have any available units?
1413 W Allen St has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 W Allen St have?
Some of 1413 W Allen St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 W Allen St currently offering any rent specials?
1413 W Allen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 W Allen St pet-friendly?
No, 1413 W Allen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1413 W Allen St offer parking?
Yes, 1413 W Allen St does offer parking.
Does 1413 W Allen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 W Allen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 W Allen St have a pool?
No, 1413 W Allen St does not have a pool.
Does 1413 W Allen St have accessible units?
No, 1413 W Allen St does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 W Allen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 W Allen St does not have units with dishwashers.
