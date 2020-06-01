Amenities
1413 W Allen St Available 07/10/20 Available April 1, 2020 - 4 bedroom 2 bath - **Current tenant requested showings happen on Tuesday**
Sublease though June with the possibility of lease renewal
4 bedroom 2 bath condo in Whittington Commons
Garage
Large bedrooms, master on main floor
Newer flooring in both baths, kitchen, living room, and master bedroom
Newer counters, fridge, and stove in the kitchen
Large living/dining room with sliding door to patio
