1413 W Allen St Available 07/10/20 Available April 1, 2020 - 4 bedroom 2 bath - **Current tenant requested showings happen on Tuesday**

Sublease though June with the possibility of lease renewal

4 bedroom 2 bath condo in Whittington Commons

Garage

Large bedrooms, master on main floor

Newer flooring in both baths, kitchen, living room, and master bedroom

Newer counters, fridge, and stove in the kitchen

Large living/dining room with sliding door to patio



