Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

1285 S Cobble Creek Circle

1285 South Cobble Creek Circle · (812) 322-7165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1285 South Cobble Creek Circle, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in popular Stella Ridge. Living room, kitchen, washer & dryer, and half bath on main. Three bedrooms and two baths on upper. Master bedroom suite on upper. Great location!! Close to Indiana University, College Mall, Plenty of restaurants, and walking trails. Owner is planning to update flooring with bamboo floors in living room, both bedrooms, and hallway with new carpet on stairs. Photos will be uploaded once work is complete. Available August 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle have any available units?
1285 S Cobble Creek Circle has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle have?
Some of 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1285 S Cobble Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle offer parking?
No, 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1285 S Cobble Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.
