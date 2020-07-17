1285 S Cobble Creek Circle

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in popular Stella Ridge. Living room, kitchen, washer & dryer, and half bath on main. Three bedrooms and two baths on upper. Master bedroom suite on upper. Great location!! Close to Indiana University, College Mall, Plenty of restaurants, and walking trails. Owner is planning to update flooring with bamboo floors in living room, both bedrooms, and hallway with new carpet on stairs. Photos will be uploaded once work is complete. Available August 2020!