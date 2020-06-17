All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 1122 North Madison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
1122 North Madison
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1122 North Madison

1122 North Madison Street · (812) 287-8036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1122 North Madison Street, Bloomington, IN 47404
Maple Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1122 North Madison · Avail. Aug 15

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1516 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
1122 North Madison Available 08/15/20 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home- - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!
This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is located one block off of Walnut and is in close proximity to the bus line, Indiana University stadium and downtown area. Home features all appliances which includes a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and full sized washer & dryer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas, & electric services. Lawn Care and Snow Removal services are provided by the Landlord, but are paid by the Tenant(s). This property is not pet friendly.
NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED.

If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1858745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 North Madison have any available units?
1122 North Madison has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 North Madison have?
Some of 1122 North Madison's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 North Madison currently offering any rent specials?
1122 North Madison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 North Madison pet-friendly?
No, 1122 North Madison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1122 North Madison offer parking?
No, 1122 North Madison does not offer parking.
Does 1122 North Madison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 North Madison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 North Madison have a pool?
No, 1122 North Madison does not have a pool.
Does 1122 North Madison have accessible units?
No, 1122 North Madison does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 North Madison have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 North Madison does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1122 North Madison?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd
Bloomington, IN 47401
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct
Bloomington, IN 47401
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle
Bloomington, IN 47403
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity