in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator

1122 North Madison Available 08/15/20 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home- - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!

This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is located one block off of Walnut and is in close proximity to the bus line, Indiana University stadium and downtown area. Home features all appliances which includes a stove, refrigerator, microwave, and full sized washer & dryer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas, & electric services. Lawn Care and Snow Removal services are provided by the Landlord, but are paid by the Tenant(s). This property is not pet friendly.

NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED.



If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1858745)