All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 1113 N Indiana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
1113 N Indiana Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1113 N Indiana Avenue

1113 North Indiana Avenue · (812) 330-1501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1113 North Indiana Avenue, Bloomington, IN 47408
Garden Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1113 N Indiana Avenue Available 08/13/21 August 2021 - Tailgate house - Awesome, completely remodeled rental!! - This 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house was completely remodeled during the summer of 2016. This was a single story 2 bedroom house. The interior and exterior were demolished, a second story added, and the entire interior is brand new. Master suite, living room, laundry, 1/2 bath, kitchen on the main floor. Another 4 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Covered front porch, off-street parking. Great location close to Memorial Stadium, Assembly Hall, and the business school.

Call today or visit us at SargeRentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2401163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 N Indiana Avenue have any available units?
1113 N Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
Is 1113 N Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1113 N Indiana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 N Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1113 N Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1113 N Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1113 N Indiana Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1113 N Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 N Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 N Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 1113 N Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1113 N Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1113 N Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 N Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 N Indiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 N Indiana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 N Indiana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1113 N Indiana Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct
Bloomington, IN 47401
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle
Bloomington, IN 47403
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr
Bloomington, IN 47404
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity