Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:46 PM

107 N College Avenue

107 North College Avenue · (812) 322-7676
Location

107 North College Avenue, Bloomington, IN 47404
Downtown Bloomington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 BR LOFT ON THE COURTHOUSE SQUARE. Available August 2020.This loft is located in a recently restored historic building on the town square.It has two very large bedrooms & one bathroom overlooking the courthouse Square in Downtown Bloomington. 950 Sq. Feet, this loft has high ceilings, hardwood floors and all the amenities, including gourmet kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, ice maker, garbage disposal, and washer dryer. Ceramic tile and cherry cabinets in bathroom. Security key code on door from street to enter the building.This loft is located just three blocks to the Sample Gates, the official entrance to the Indiana University campus. It is one block to the newly opened B-Line walking/biking trails, Bloomingfoods Co-Op, and the weekly festival that is the Farmers Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 N College Avenue have any available units?
107 N College Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 N College Avenue have?
Some of 107 N College Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 N College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
107 N College Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 107 N College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 107 N College Avenue offer parking?
No, 107 N College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 107 N College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 N College Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N College Avenue have a pool?
No, 107 N College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 107 N College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 107 N College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 N College Avenue has units with dishwashers.
