107 N College Avenue

2 BR LOFT ON THE COURTHOUSE SQUARE. Available August 2020.This loft is located in a recently restored historic building on the town square.It has two very large bedrooms & one bathroom overlooking the courthouse Square in Downtown Bloomington. 950 Sq. Feet, this loft has high ceilings, hardwood floors and all the amenities, including gourmet kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, ice maker, garbage disposal, and washer dryer. Ceramic tile and cherry cabinets in bathroom. Security key code on door from street to enter the building.This loft is located just three blocks to the Sample Gates, the official entrance to the Indiana University campus. It is one block to the newly opened B-Line walking/biking trails, Bloomingfoods Co-Op, and the weekly festival that is the Farmers Market.