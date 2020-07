Amenities

garage microwave

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities parking garage

An absolute beauty! Located in Beech Grove. This 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 BA home has a fenced backyard with an oversized 2 car garage. Has a large living room and an eat in kitchen. It has a semi-finished basement with a workshop. You won't be disappointed. Monthly rent of $1,095 includes sewer and trash utility.

** A rental application is required of all applicants **