All apartments in Beech Grove
Find more places like 376 Ticen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beech Grove, IN
/
376 Ticen Street
Last updated October 23 2019 at 9:07 AM

376 Ticen Street

376 Ticen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beech Grove
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

376 Ticen Street, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 10/31/19 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Ticen Street have any available units?
376 Ticen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
Is 376 Ticen Street currently offering any rent specials?
376 Ticen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Ticen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 Ticen Street is pet friendly.
Does 376 Ticen Street offer parking?
Yes, 376 Ticen Street offers parking.
Does 376 Ticen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 Ticen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Ticen Street have a pool?
Yes, 376 Ticen Street has a pool.
Does 376 Ticen Street have accessible units?
No, 376 Ticen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Ticen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 Ticen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 376 Ticen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 376 Ticen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr
Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct
Beech Grove, IN 46107

Similar Pages

Beech Grove 1 BedroomsBeech Grove 2 Bedrooms
Beech Grove Apartments with BalconyBeech Grove Apartments with Parking
Beech Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis