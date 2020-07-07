All apartments in Beech Grove
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2319 Mann Dr

2319 Mann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2319 Mann Drive, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3eabc30b3 ---- Home features 3 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, living room with hardwood floors, great kitchen, all appliances stay! One car detached garage, fenced backyard with a lovely wood deck. Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Mann Dr have any available units?
2319 Mann Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 2319 Mann Dr have?
Some of 2319 Mann Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Mann Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Mann Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Mann Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2319 Mann Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2319 Mann Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2319 Mann Dr offers parking.
Does 2319 Mann Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Mann Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Mann Dr have a pool?
No, 2319 Mann Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2319 Mann Dr have accessible units?
No, 2319 Mann Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Mann Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 Mann Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2319 Mann Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2319 Mann Dr has units with air conditioning.

