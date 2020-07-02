225 North 8TH Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly painted spacious brick home. Large great room, eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom. 1000 sq ft basement with utility sink and washer/dryer hookups. 2 car detached garage with automatic garage door opener. All new windows for energy efficiency. All closets are maximized with shelves and shoe/sweater boxes. Covered front porch, Nice back patio in fully fenced backyard. Very welcoming and quiet neighborhood close to the library, parks and easy access Emerson and the interstate. Award winning Beech Grove schools. No Pets.