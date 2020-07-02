All apartments in Beech Grove
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

225 North 8TH Avenue

225 N 8th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

225 N 8th Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted spacious brick home. Large great room, eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom. 1000 sq ft basement with utility sink and washer/dryer hookups. 2 car detached garage with automatic garage door opener. All new windows for energy efficiency. All closets are maximized with shelves and shoe/sweater boxes. Covered front porch, Nice back patio in fully fenced backyard. Very welcoming and quiet neighborhood close to the library, parks and easy access Emerson and the interstate. Award winning Beech Grove schools. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 North 8TH Avenue have any available units?
225 North 8TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 225 North 8TH Avenue have?
Some of 225 North 8TH Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 North 8TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
225 North 8TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 North 8TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 225 North 8TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beech Grove.
Does 225 North 8TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 225 North 8TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 225 North 8TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 North 8TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 North 8TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 225 North 8TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 225 North 8TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 225 North 8TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 225 North 8TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 North 8TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 North 8TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 North 8TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

